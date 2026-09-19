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No room for Mauro Icardi! Gennaro Gattuso explains why Lazio turned down chance to sign former Inter Milan star as a free agent
Capital club snub forward
Icardi's camp and Lazio held transfer talks this summer, with Sky Sport Italia reporting that negotiations resumed only last week. Despite being available on a free transfer after turning down a contract extension at Galatasaray in July 2026, the 33-year-old striker will not be heading to Rome. Gattuso and the club hierarchy ultimately shut the door on the move in order to prioritise the attacking options already at their disposal.
- sportphoto24
Italian tactician ends speculation
Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of their upcoming league fixture, the manager sought to draw a line under the rumours linking his side with the former Inter captain.
Explaining his commitment to the players the club brought in during the window, Gattuso said via Calciomercato.com: "Let's put this whole Icardi mess to rest. He has scored 250 goals in his career, and nobody questions his value. We made our choices; we signed [Andrea] Pinamonti and [Albert] Gudmundsson, and when you give your word to players, you can't go back on it. With all due respect to Icardi, I've discussed it with the president and the director, and it's right to stick to what we have."
The tactician then pointed out that adding another attacker would only worsen a squad that is already bloated in several departments: "Right now, we already have players who have to sit out training because we have six full-backs. When Marusic returns, two of them will have to be left out, and that doesn't look good."
Turkish legacy meets reality
Icardi's unattached status sits in stark contrast to his iconic standing at Galatasaray, where he lifted four Super Lig titles and departed as the highest-scoring foreign player in the club's history. However, that glittering pedigree and his proven record of 121 goals in Serie A failed to sway Gattuso's commitment to dressing room harmony. For the Lazio boss, keeping faith with his current squad took clear precedence over accommodating an illustrious name that could unsettle the pecking order.
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Unbeaten run faces test
Following a strong start to the campaign featuring three wins and a draw from their opening four matches, Lazio have turned their attention back to domestic action. Gattuso's men travel to the Stadio Penzo to face struggling Venezia on Saturday. Securing all three points away from home will be crucial to extending their unbeaten streak and keeping the Biancocelesti firmly in the hunt near the top of the Serie A table.
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