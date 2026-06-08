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'He has absolute genius in him' - Rayan Cherki leaving France team-mates in awe as PSG star praises Man City playmaker's impact
Cherki's performance this season
The praise comes on the back of a sensational individual season for Cherki following his high-profile move to the Premier League. The 22-year-old has established himself as a core component of Pep Guardiola's creative engine, proving that he can handle the physical and tactical demands of English football after years of promise in Ligue 1. In his debut season at the Etihad, Cherki enjoyed a stellar first campaign in English football, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists across 52 appearances in all competitions.
In France's defeat to Ivory Coast in their warm-up match last weekend, Cherki started and put in a strong performance. The former Lyon player scored France's goal before the opposing team eventually turned the game around. Beyond his goal, the French international made a significant impact in his team's play.
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Zaire-Emery hails Cherki's technical brilliance
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery has not held back in his admiration for Cherki, describing the City man’s talent as nothing short of extraordinary. Speaking to Telefoot, as quoted by Maxifoot, the 20-year-old expressed how the entire squad feels when watching the former Lyon star in action during training and matches.
"I don't think he impresses only me, he impresses many people. Sometimes he has moves, he himself doesn't know what he's doing. It's just genius! When you have a player like Rayan, you have to give him the balls, he is all the time decisive so he is an incredible player," launched the PSG midfielder.
Recognition on the individual stage
Cherki's impact has been so significant that he is now competing for the highest individual honours in the Premier League. His ability to consistently unlock defences and provide clinical finishes has earned him a place among the elite group of players nominated for the most prestigious end-of-season awards.
The Frenchman has officially been named on the shortlist for the 2025-26 PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, joining team-mate Erling Haaland. His inclusion on the list alongside established stars like Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice highlights just how quickly he has ascended to the pinnacle of the European game.
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Deschamps and the growing expectations
Despite his "genius" status among team-mates, the challenge for Cherki remains securing a permanent starting spot under Didier Deschamps. With six caps and two goals to his name, the competition within the French squad is fierce, and the national team boss is known for demanding tactical discipline alongside individual flair. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the pressure will be on the City playmaker to translate his "genius" into silverware for both club and country.