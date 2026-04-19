Genius of the genie! Lionel Messi grants MLS wondergoal wish as new Inter Miami boss Guillermo Hoyos ‘rubs the lamp’

The narrative surrounding the match was heavily focused on Hoyos, the former sporting director who took the reins after Mascherano stepped down citing personal reasons. Hoyos, who coached Messi during his formative years at La Masia, relied on that lifelong connection to spark a result. The familiarity between the two was evident as Messi played with a freedom that eventually broke the Rapids' resolve in front of a historic crowd of 75,824 fans.

“I think there was an important reaction after the 2-2, where we had to change our shape,” Hoyos said. “And well, I’ll repeat it: the lamp was rubbed, and out comes that goal that only he (Messi) can score. It’s a great blessing to have him.” The interim manager was visibly moved by the occasion, adding: "Today was a beautiful experience because there are players of enormous quality on the team, the best player in history is here. So I got very emotional many times. Because that’s what football is: emotion."