Gazzetta - Inter eyeing Manu Koné: details of the Nerazzurri’s offer

According to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, Inter will look to bolster their squad during the upcoming transfer window with players capable of bringing greater intensity to the pitch, even if it means writing cheques of a size not seen at the club’s headquarters on Viale della Liberazione for quite some time. And the current deliberations, according to the Milan-based daily, point directly to Koné, for whom the Nerazzurri are ready to invest heavily. The fee could exceed €40 million and approach €50 million to complete the deal that was only narrowly missed last summer, reports La Gazzetta.