Gattuso reveals a behind-the-scenes transfer story: "I was at Napoli and tried to bring Tonali to the club. Milan were more successful."

Rino Gattuso had this to say about the Azzurri’s number 8 at the post-match press conference following the Italy v Northern Ireland game.





What’s your relationship with Tonali like? Did you show him the mug with his photo on it?

“If he’d taken it to Coverciano, I’d have been worried... I know the story: when he went to Milan, he rang me to ask if he could take my number 8 – a call that surprised me. I was at Napoli at the time; I tried to bring him to me, but Milan were quicker off the mark. Over the years, our relationship has continued; there’s always been mutual respect. Sandro is a complete player; I could only do one thing, whereas he can do many things.”