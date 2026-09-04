'If he challenges 36 goals, I won't be surprised!' – Gasperini makes bold Donyell Malen claim

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has made a sensational prediction regarding summer signing Donyell Malen following the forward's explosive start to life in the capital. The Dutch international has impressed his new manager with his lethal technique and movement in front of goal.

Gasperini praised Malen's three-touch execution inside the penalty box, urging the attacker to maintain his hunger as Roma build momentum.

"If he challenges Higuain's record of 36 goals, it won't surprise me," Gasperini declared, backing the Dutchman to reach extraordinary heights.