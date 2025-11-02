Gary O'Neil in line for stunning Wolves return following sacking of his successor Vitor Pereira

Pereira has been dismissed as Wolves manager after a torrid start to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign that saw his side lose eight of their opening ten matches. The Portuguese coach, who only signed a new three-year contract in September, leaves Molineux with the team bottom of the table and winless in the league. His final match in charge, a 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage, proved the breaking point for Wolves’ board, who had been under growing pressure to act.

The dismissal comes just ten months after Pereira replaced O’Neil, with the club now considering reappointing the very man he succeeded. Per The Athletic, O’Neil remains highly regarded by Wolves’ owners Fosun for the work he did in stabilising the side during his first spell, guiding them to 14th place in 2023-24. Also in contention is former Wolves defender and current Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards, though his appointment would require compensation, while ex-Boro manager Michael Carrick is another name under consideration.

In an official statement, executive chairman Jeff Shi thanked Pereira and his staff for their service but admitted results had forced the board’s hand. "Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season," Shi said. "Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time, we have reached a point where we must make a change."