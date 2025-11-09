Getty Images Sport
'Really worrying' - Gary Neville says Liverpool are asking 'to be beaten' by Manchester City as Roy Keane lays into 'dreadful' Reds
City race into lead against Liverpool
Liverpool trailed City 2-0 at the break and were incredibly disappointing in a half which could have laid down a marker for the rest of the season. The Premier League champions have been disappointing in defence this season, and a mix-up between Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate after just 10 minutes proved that deep issues remained. Jeremy Doku raced clear and was fouled by goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in the box, allowing Erling Haaland the chance to open the scoring from the spot.
The Reds' shot-stopper made up for his foul and produced a good save down to his left to keep out the Norwegian goal-machine. The miss shocked fans around the world, who are so accustomed to Haaland burying most chances that fall his way.
The shock only lasted so long, though, as Haaland towered above Konate to head home and put City on the path to victory after 29 minutes. The Reds fought back and Virgil van Dijk thought he had levelled, but VAR ruled out his header for an offside against Andy Robertson. The incredibly contentious decision frustrated Liverpool, who had their anger compounded by Nico Gonzalez’s drive on the brink of half-time.
The Spanish midfielder hit a low shot from distance, which deflected off Van Dijk, who had stuck out a lazy right leg to block the effort. With the game at 2-0, Liverpool looked out of the contest and, potentially, out of the title race.
- Getty Images Sport
Neville and Keane criticise Liverpool
Sky Sports pundits Neville and Keane launched into a scathing analysis of Liverpool. Neville, speaking on commentary, slammed the Reds and said that, “sometimes you can tell a team is there to be beaten. Liverpool's legs are gone. They cannot get out. It is so, so poor. Van Dijk just lets it hit him. Really strange.”
He added, “Liverpool have lost every battle. It is really worrying.”
Speaking during the break, Keane went further. He described the Liverpool performance as “dreadful” and believes that they can have little to complain about with Van Dijk’s disallowed equaliser.
The former Manchester United captain said, “Robertson has to come out quicker. He is in line with the ball. The rules are that Robertson has to get out quicker.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Gakpo misses and Doku strikes
With Liverpool needing an early goal in the second-half in order to wrestle back any chance of stealing the points back to Manchester, Slot made a few changes to try and inspire a comeback. Cody Gakpo came on and immediately found himself with a chance, but blazed over.
The Dutchman was soon taught a lesson by his opposing winger, as the dazzling Doku cut inside of Konate and curled a beautiful effort into the far corner to put the game beyond doubt. The Belgian tore Liverpool apart throughout the game and continued to show this season why he is quickly becoming one of the best attackers in the Premier League.
- Getty Images Sport
Liverpool tumble down the table
Humiliating defeat at the Etihad confines Liverpool to a place below Manchester United heading into the international break. Slot’s team are below the Red Devils on goals scored and can almost be counted out of the title race.
Sitting seven spots and eight points below leaders Arsenal, the Reds will need a miraculously fast turnaround to ensure they do not fall too far behind. Liverpool were earmarked as clear favourites for the title before a ball had been kicked this campaign, but patchy form and mixed performances from new signings has cost them dearly in the quest to retain their crown.
After the break, Liverpool host a resurgent Nottingham Forest who, under Sean Dyche, have started to make strides back up the division. On current form, it is difficult to pick a winner.
Advertisement