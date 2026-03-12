Gary Neville calls Igor Tudor's Tottenham tenure a 'car crash' & blasts under-fire boss for 'brutal' treatment of Antonin Kinsky

Tudor made the shock decision to start Kinsky over No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, only to haul the former off after just 17 minutes with Spurs already trailing Atletico 3-0. The manager notably failed to acknowledge the youngster as he left the pitch, a move that critics have labelled as damaging to the player's career.

Arsenal icon Ian Wright joined the chorus of disapproval, suggesting Tudor is "blatantly out of his depth" at this level. The Arsenal legend stated: "You don't want to see anybody get sacked but, when you see somebody who's blatantly out of their depth, it's uncomfortable. For him to make that decision, for that poor goalkeeper, for him to go into a game like that at a club like that to start, I don't know what he's seen in training. For me, Vicario is the number one, he plays in that game. You do that in another game for him because now, look at this guy Kinsky. That's the biggest nightmare since the Liverpool goalkeeper."