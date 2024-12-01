Gary Lineker BBC SportGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Gary Lineker backed to survive after Match of the Day axe as he's 'more than sorted with podcast empire'

Premier LeagueEngland

England legend Gary Lineker is set to step down as BBC Match of the Day's host after 25 years but has been backed to make it out alright.

  • Lineker to step down from Match of the Day
  • Backed to stay alright with podcast empire
  • His Goalhangers Podcast hold high rankings
