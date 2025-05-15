'Doesn't sit right!' - Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer disagree over 'incredible' Europa League reward as Man Utd and Spurs vie for Champions League qualification despite awful seasons and Arsene Wenger's protest
Tottenham and Manchester United's chance to qualify for the Champions League "doesn't sit right" with Micah Richards, amid Arsene Wenger's protests.
- Rest is Football team debate qualification chances
- Spurs face United in Europa League final
- Winner qualifies for Champions League despite awful campaign