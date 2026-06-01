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Gary Lineker names three teams that are better than Arsenal - with newly-crowned Premier League champions told they sit outside of the ‘wonderful football’ elite
Football won in Budapest
Arsenal’s quest for a historic double ended in agony in Budapest. Despite taking an early lead through Kai Havertz, the north Londoners were pegged back by an Ousmane Dembele penalty before eventually falling to defeat in a tense shootout. While the result was a bitter pill to swallow for the red half of London, Lineker believes the better side triumphed on the night.
Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the legendary goalscorer suggested that PSG’s more expansive style made them worthy winners. "It was obviously disappointing for Arsenal but I do think the best team in the tournament has won again," Lineker explained. "Looking at the game as a fan with no skin in the game, I think Arsenal had to play that way because they wouldn’t have beaten PSG any other way, but at the same time I think football won."
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The entertainment elite
Lineker didn't stop at praising PSG; he went on to name the three clubs he believes are currently operating at a higher aesthetic level than Arteta's side. While acknowledging Arsenal's defensive brilliance, he stood firm on his belief that they sit just outside the "wonderful football" bracket occupied by Europe's most creative forces.
"I know there are all different sort of ways to play and there’s nothing wrong with playing defensively," Lineker noted. "But at the same time football is entertainment and you want to see teams that are really positive, creative and have the best players and play wonderful football. I think this season those three teams have been PSG, Bayern Munich and Barcelona."
Arteta’s tactical pragmaticism
The Gunners' approach in the final has sparked significant debate, with many critics questioning whether Arteta was too cautious against the reigning champions. However, Lineker admitted that the defensive organisation was a necessity given the gulf in individual quality. The Gunners remained incredibly consistent throughout the tournament, yet fell at the final hurdle after Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed from the spot.
Reflecting on the spectacle, Lineker added: "Arsenal are brilliant defensively and PSG didn’t create much because they’re so organised but I think as a neutral it was a positive result for football. I think in terms of how football should be played, the best team won."
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Accepting the pain
Arteta was visibly distraught following the defeat, describing the experience as "painful" after coming so close to a legendary achievement. Despite the continental heartbreak, Arteta was quick to show class toward the victors, who secured back-to-back Champions League crowns. "They are a superb team and I congratulate them. Individual quality they have, the manner they are coached – they are a top, top team," the Arsenal boss concluded.
However, Arsenal squad were in a better mood as they held a trophy parade in north London to celebrate their first Premier League title in 22 years. Fans gathered in huge numbers to welcome their heroes home, with the top-flight trophy glinting through red smoke.