'A really smart signing' - Gary Cahill backs £52m Maxence Lacroix to reach 'next level' under Xabi Alonso at Chelsea

Former Chelsea captain Cahill believes the acquisition of Lacroix represents a very astute transfer move for his former club.

Speaking to the club's official website, Cahill shared his thoughts: "He's a great player and it's a really smart signing. I think he's at a great age now as well and he's had that experience of playing regularly in the Premier League.

"There's still plenty of years ahead of him to progress and learn. And to come to a club like Chelsea, it gives him that platform to kick on.

"He's obviously been involved at the World Cup with the French national team and he's put himself on that platform and into that sort of pedigree now. But again, similar to when I moved to Chelsea, you get that opportunity to take your career to the next level."