Gareth Southgate, England DOES love you! Forget dull tactics & drab football - unassuming manager's unrivalled ability to pull fans back in means everyone is behind loveable Three Lions in quest for Euro 2024 glory

The divisive England coach has united a nation behind his team just in time for the European Championship final against Spain

"We all want to be loved, right?" With a slight quiver in his voice, that was the question Gareth Southgate posed to the watching press after guiding England to a second-consecutive European Championship final - a result he achieved despite coming under the most intense criticism of his eight-year tenure.

His words will have cut deep for England fans, critics and pundits alike, and perhaps provoked a moment of self-reflection. After almost a month of unprecedented, relentless abuse, innumerable questions asked of his tactics and even being barraged by plastic cups thrown by his own team's so-called supporters, Southgate has achieved exactly what he had set out to do.

No-one would argue that it's been pretty - indeed, for extended periods it has been downright awful - but in certain moments on their journey to the Euro 2024 final, Southgate has reminded a nation exactly why it loves him and his team. Now, he is one match away from unlikely greatness.