VIDEO: Gareth Southgate's doppelganger! Fans hilariously serenade England boss' German policeman lookalike in Dortmund ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final EnglandGareth SouthgateEuropean ChampionshipNetherlands vs England

A policeman bearing an uncanny resemblance to Gareth Southgate received plenty of attention from England fans before their Euro 2024 semi-final.