VIDEO: Gareth Bale's golf ball gets stolen by a dog during Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pro-am tournament

Getty Images/Goal/@DP World Tour XSoham MukherjeeVIDEO: Gareth Bale's golf ball gets stolen by a dog during Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pro-am tournamentG. BaleReal MadridLaLigaGareth Bale saw his golf ball stolen by a dog during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pro-am tournament in Scotland.Bale is known for his love of golfCompetes frequently in Pro-am competitionsSaw a dog run off with the ball after he missed the hole