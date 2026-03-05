Gareth Bale claims Zinedine Zidane 'didn't do much' as Real Madrid manager & gives honest opinion on what Cristiano Ronaldo is like as a team-mate

Addressing long-standing rumours of friction within the iconic 'BBC' frontline consisting of him, Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, Bale insisted the trio worked seamlessly. "We got on very well in the dressing room. We never had a problem," he explained. "Karim was very calm... Cristiano and I were on the wing, with more spark, but he was holding it all together. I came in as the last piece of the puzzle."

When asked about Ronaldo’s perfectionism, Bale added: "I was just thinking about it, I’ve had a few arm flails when I’ve missed a one-on-one and I maybe could have passed to him! You also have to take that that is his drive and his motivation. He just wants to score, not just one, but he wants to score three, four, five, six a game, if he can.

"You know he’s chasing records and he wants to score this and he wants to beat [Lionel] Messi doing that. You get it, and also you can’t argue (that) he’s scoring the goals. Even when he came back to Man Utd, people were like, ‘he’s not the same’, but he’s still scored the goals which is ultimately the hardest thing to do in football. He was just so driven. You know going into a game you knew pretty much that you had a 1-0 headstart knowing he’s going to score at some point, he was also a confidence-booster for the team."