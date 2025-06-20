Gareth Bale to buy Cardiff City?! Welsh superstar ready to follow in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's footsteps by buying stake in Championship club
Gareth Bale is set to become the latest superstar to buy a stake in an EFL club, with reports saying he has made an approach to purchase Cardiff City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Welsh legend Bale plans to buy hometown club Cardiff
- Bluebirds rejected initial approach
- Bale could follow footsteps of Reynolds, McElhenney and Modric