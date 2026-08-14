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Gabriel Martinelli finally makes transfer decision as Galatasaray launch £38m bid for Arsenal star
Arteta weighs up attacking reshuffle
The potential departure of Martinelli would mark another significant change to an Arsenal frontline that has already seen Leandro Trossard depart for Besiktas in a £15.3 million deal earlier this summer. To fill the void on the left flank, the Gunners have already invested £34m to bring in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, but the club is still being linked with further high-profile exits to balance the books and fund new arrivals before the deadline.
ESPN Brasil reports that Arsenal are open to selling the former Ituano man if their valuation of €50m (£42.7m) is met, having reportedly offered the player to various clubs across Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
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Turkish giants fail to tempt Brazilian star
However, the report adds that Martinelli has told the club management that he is not interested in a move to Turkey. While the player's stance appears firm, the Turkish side has not been deterred in their pursuit of a marquee signing. Recent reports indicate that the Istanbul-based outfit has already tested the waters by submitting a formal €45 million (£38m) proposal for the Brazilian winger. The offer is now on the table, forcing Arsenal to decide whether to cash in on a player whose contract is set to expire next summer or risk losing him for nothing in twelve months.
Stunning swap talks for Victor Osimhen
In a fascinating twist to the ongoing negotiations between the two clubs, the discussions have expanded to include a potential move for Victor Osimhen. Reports suggest that Arsenal have held talks with Galatasaray over a deal to sign the Nigerian striker, who joined the Turkish side permanently just last summer. The Gunners are said to be pivoting toward the 27-year-old striker after finding it impossible to pry Julian Alvarez away from Atletico Madrid this August.
The north Londoners are exploring the possibility of bringing the former Napoli man to the Premier League as part of a wider series of deals involving the Turkish club. This sudden interest marks a major strategic shift for Arteta, who passed on the opportunity to sign the forward in 2024 due to financial constraints.
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Teenage prodigy on the move
While Martinelli is digging his heels in over a move to Istanbul, another Arsenal talent looks increasingly likely to make the switch to Rams Park. The clubs are currently in advanced negotiations regarding 19-year-old prospect Ethan Nwaneri, who spent the latter half of the previous campaign on loan in France with Marseille. Arsenal are understood to have placed a €40m (£34.1m) valuation on their academy graduate.
The Gunners face a busy final period of the window as they prepare for the Community Shield against Manchester City on August 16. With multiple moving parts involving Martinelli, Nwaneri, and potentially Osimhen, the squad could look very different by the time they start their title defense against Coventry City.
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