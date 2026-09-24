Gabriel Martinelli's agent reveals Brazilian winger rejected Premier League rivals to seal £60m Arsenal exit for Al-Hilal

Despite Arteta's stance, Martinelli was not short of high-profile suitors across Europe. Casseb confirmed that unnamed Premier League sides, along with top-flight teams in Italy and Germany, attempted to secure the winger's signature before he opted for Asia.

Explaining the decision to choose Al-Hilal over remaining in Europe, Casseb noted: "Did he get offers? He did yeah. We had offers from Italian clubs, we had offers from German clubs and we had offers from other Premier League clubs but it was a moment when I think he needed and he also wanted to clear his head a bit, to change scenery."

Casseb praised the Saudi club's vision, pointing to a broader shift in Middle Eastern recruitment strategy targeting younger talent. "He went to the biggest club in Asia to be part of a very ambitious project," he said. "That’s a trend in Arab football right now, they’re changing the way they want to sign players. They’ve been trying to do that - lower the average age of the league - and their project has attracted a lot of attention."



