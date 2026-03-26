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Gabriel Jesus returns to Palmeiras after being granted leave by Arsenal
Arsenal grant Jesus leave
The 28-year-old was seen working on his physical conditioning at the Brazilian club's base while on leave from the Gunners. Jesus remains a beloved figure among the Palmeiras faithful, having been their first major academy sale of the modern era when he joined Manchester City in 2017 for a fee of €32.75 million.
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Jesus heads 'home'
While his current focus is on Arsenal's pursuit of trophies, Jesus has openly expressed his attachment to Palmeiras in São Paulo, perhaps hinting at a future return.
Speaking to Globo Esporte about his time at the training ground, Gabriel Jesus said: "I've always made sure to be at the training ground during breaks throughout my career. I think you can enjoy many things, spend time with family and loved ones, without neglecting your health and fitness. "Everyone knows that Palmeiras is like my home, it's where I grew up, and I always have the doors open to go to the club, there's not much of a secret. Arsenal and Palmeiras have an excellent relationship, and they agreed to let me train here."
Success and recovery in the Premier League
Since leaving Brazil, Jesus has established himself as one of the most consistent Brazilian performers in Premier League history. After a successful stint at Manchester City, he moved to Arsenal, where he has become a vital part of Mikel Arteta's attacking unit, despite battling through a serious long-term knee injury suffered in late 2024.
In 2026, the forward has rediscovered his clinical edge, recording four goals and an assist with an impressive average of a goal contribution every 120 minutes. He is currently on the verge of making history as the highest-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history; his 78 goals put him just four behind the record currently held by former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.
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Arsenal's crucial run-in awaits
Despite his nostalgic trip to Brazil, the striker is expected back in London next week as Arsenal prepare for a defining period in their season. The Gunners have a packed schedule starting on April 4 against Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals, followed quickly by a Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Sporting CP.