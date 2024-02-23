From Future Star to FC ICON: How David Beckham transcended the game and crafted an aura on and off the field

GOAL reminisces about the former England captain's incredible rise from Old Trafford to global superstar

The world knows the name David Beckham. You don't need to know a single thing about sports to be familiar with him. There's a movie named after him, for goodness sake. He's a player that transcends the label of athlete.

But, make no mistake, Beckham is more than just a celebrity. He's a superstar off the field, of course, but he was equally as incredible on it. For both club and country, Beckham was iconic, creating moments and memories while playing for many of the world's biggest clubs.

From his beginnings in England to his time as a Galactico in Spain, to his efforts in changing the American game, Beckham defined a generation. He continues to do so, too, remaining one of the game's most iconic stars.

But before he was all of those things mentioned above, he was a young kid from London who never could have imagined how far his ability to strike a ball would take him. GOAL takes a look back at Beckham's journey and how he went from Future Star to ICON...