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Future Barcelona captain? Pau Cubarsi reveals 'leadership' dream as defender 'fully committed' to Hansi Flick's philosophy
Developing into a Blaugrana leader
Barcelona have a potential future captain in their ranks, as Cubarsi envisions a commanding role for himself at the Spotify Camp Nou. Since officially joining the first team in January 2024, the teenager has amassed 128 appearances in all competitions.
Speaking to Catalunya Radio, he detailed his long-term ambitions to grow into one of the club's primary vocal figures. "I am 19 years old and I have a long way to go, but I must accumulate experience and that over time will also help me try to take on the role of leader, because the defender, along with the goalkeeper, sees the entire pitch and it is important to progress in that," Cubarsi explained.
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Backing the manager's high defensive line
While Flick's tactical setup has drawn scrutiny for its risk-taking nature, Cubarsi insists the squad are sold on his vision. The undisputed starter has racked up 48 appearances across four competitions this term. A challenging moment saw his sending off against Atletico Madrid play a costly role in eliminating the club from the Champions League quarter-finals.
However, he views the system's risks as a learning curve. "The manager's philosophy is this and we are going to the death with it, we have won many titles playing like this... when concentrated it turns out very well, as we have seen," he stated.
Reflecting on the incident against Diego Simeone's side, he added: "There is always a way to do it better, also playing with an advanced defence, but they are actions that happen and in thousandths of a second you must decide what to do or not, it is a learning experience that will serve me very well in the future."
Learning from veterans and chasing European glory
The Blaugrana have enjoyed recent domestic success, adding to Cubarsi's already impressive trophy cabinet. The Olympic gold medallist boasts two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups since his breakthrough.
However, he admits the squad are hungry for more. "They are two consecutive leagues that recognise the spectacular level of what you have done throughout the season and tell you that you are working well, but we still have those thorns of the Champions League and the Cup," he said.
His rapid rise has been aided by experienced heads, crediting former teammate Inigo Martinez. "Inigo helped me and I learned a huge amount from him and now I try to put all that into practice to be a better footballer," Cubarsi admitted.
He also brushed off rumours linking Inter's Alessandro Bastoni to the club, highlighting the spectacular level of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen.
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What's next for the teenage defender?
Cubarsi is fully focused on ending the campaign with a strong display against Valencia before turning his attention to the upcoming World Cup. With the major tournament rapidly approaching, the centre-back is determined to impress Spain boss Luis de la Fuente and secure a starting spot for his country. "Starter? I try to give everything in every divided ball so that the manager has confidence in me. We will try to compete well for this World Cup," he concluded.