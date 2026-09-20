AFP
Matheus Cunha scores late equalizer to rescue Manchester United after Lisandro Martinez own goal in Fulham draw
Pressure mounts on Michael Carrick after frustrating stalemate
Manchester United arrived at Craven Cottage desperate for a morale-boosting victory following a disastrous sequence of results. The Red Devils were still reeling from a painful derby defeat against Manchester City and a shocking capitulation in the League Cup, where they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose against Brighton.
The first half saw United create several high-quality openings, yet they were repeatedly thwarted by a combination of poor finishing and inspired goalkeeping from Bernd Leno. Lisandro Martinez almost turned hero early on when he unleashed a powerful effort toward the top corner from the edge of the box, but Leno produced a magnificent fingertip save. Moments later, Matheus Cunha skipped past David Affengruber and cut the ball back into the area, only for Bruno Fernandes to steer his shot against the far post.
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Martinez misery gives Fulham the advantage
While United looked the more threatening side before the interval, Fulham were not without their own opportunities. Senne Lammens, deputising in the United goal, was forced into a series of impressive saves to keep the scores level - first denying Josh King's close-range volley from an Alex Iwobi cross before sticking out a leg to thwart the forward once again. Lammens also reacted sharply to keep out Sander Berge's effort following a miscued volley from Gonzalo Garcia, while Oscar Bobb dragged another promising chance wide for the hosts.
However, the narrative shifted dramatically in the 63rd minute during a period of disjointed play. Calvin Bassey showed immense strength to overpower Cunha before driving a low shot towards goal. Lammens managed to parry the initial strike, but the ball rebounded off the retreating Martinez and trickled over the line for a comical own goal.
Late appeals and desperate United pressure
United threw everything forward in search of a response, but they found Leno in inspired form. The German goalkeeper produced two world-class saves in quick succession, first diving at full stretch to deny Bryan Mbeumo's curling effort and then reacting brilliantly to keep out a low drive from Cunha.
Controversy struck in the 86th minute when United players surrounded the referee demanding a penalty. Martinez, looking to atone for his earlier error, turned the ball against Bassey from close range, with the ball appearing to strike the Fulham defender's arm. However, the match officials were unmoved, correctly identifying that Bassey's arms were tucked firmly into his body in a natural position.
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Cunha finds the breakthrough at the death
Just as hope seemed to be fading, United finally found the back of the net in the 89th minute. Cunha, who had been the most industrious player for the visitors throughout the contest, picked up the ball on the edge of the area and unleashed a desperate strike. The ball took a significant deflection off a Fulham defender, wrong-footing Leno and nestling into the corner of the net.
The 1-1 draw does little to improve the immediate outlook for either side in the Premier League standings. Carrick's side at least avoided a third defeat in a grueling week, but they head into the international break stuck in 12th place - having managed just five points from their opening five matches, matching their worst-ever start to a Premier League season set in 2014-15. For Fulham, the point keeps them 19th in the table on two points, remaining second from bottom and only ahead of Tottenham on goal difference.
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