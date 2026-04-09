From Egypt to Saudi Arabia… Has poor refereeing derailed Al Ahly’s league title hopes?

Al Ahly could only manage a 1–1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra on Tuesday, their opening match in the Egyptian Premier League championship group.

It was the defending champions’ second consecutive setback in the Egyptian Premier League, following a 2–1 loss to Tala’ea El-Gaish in the final round of the regular phase.

The ‘Red Giants’ have now gone three matches without a win, having previously been eliminated from the African Champions League quarter-finals by Tunisia’s Étoile du Sahel, 4-2 on aggregate.

Less than 24 hours later, the Saudi Arabian Al Ahly side also settled for a 1–1 draw with Al-Fayha at the Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium in Round 29 of the Saudi League.

It was Al-Ahli’s second setback in their last three Saudi Pro League outings, following a 2–1 loss to Al-Qadisiyah in matchday 26.

Al-Ahli had already exited the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, losing to Al-Hilal on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.