"From dream to nightmare": Criticised goalkeeper reacts to his horror debut in the Champions League

Kinsky left the pitch visibly dejected. With a little distance, the keeper commented on the dramatic night for the first time in an Instagram story. "Thank you for the messages," he wrote, emphasising: "From dream to nightmare and back to dream again. See you soon."

Earlier in the season, the Czech had only played twice in the English League Cup, which is why his selection in the starting line-up for the first leg of the round of 16 was all the more surprising. After just six minutes, Kinsky's evening was already off to a bad start when he slipped with the ball at his feet and Marcos Llorente slotted home to make it 1-0. To make matters worse, he missed the ball before Julian Alvarez made it 3-0.