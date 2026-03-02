'Frightening when you hear missiles' - Ex-Man Utd star Rio Ferdinand opens up on horror of Dubai lockdown as 'big bombs' drop amid conflict between USA, Israel and Iran

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and his wife, Kate, relocated to the United Arab Emirates last August in search of a fresh start. The 47-year-old moved alongside his children - Shae, Cree, and Tia - joining a growing list of celebrities who have chosen Dubai as their home. High-profile figures such as former boxer Amir Khan and Hollywood actress Lindsey Lohan had previously made similar moves, highlighting the city's strong appeal as an exclusive, safe haven for the rich and famous.

However, the recent and sudden escalation in geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has violently shattered that sense of security. The conflict has essentially transformed the family's luxury residence into a makeshift shelter. Instead of enjoying the lavish lifestyle typically associated with the city-state, the Ferdinands have found themselves navigating an unprecedented lockdown scenario, leaving them feeling vulnerable and highly uncertain about their immediate future.