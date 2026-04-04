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Free transfers… Real Madrid and Barcelona duo top the golden line-up

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Al Ahli
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Manchester United
Manchester City
Roma
Juventus
Liverpool
Inter
Y. Sommer
M. Celik
A. Robertson
I. Konate
Casemiro
L. Goretzka
B. Silva
F. Kessie
R. Lewandowski
D. Vlahovic
A. Ruediger
Saudi Arabia
Spain
England
Italy
Switzerland
Türkiye
Scotland
France
Brazil
Germany
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Côte d’Ivoire
Poland
Serbia

Stars without contracts

As the 2025–2026 season draws to a close, transfer rumours are dominated by news of players whose contracts expire in June. From Rüdiger to Lewandowski, football fans are eagerly awaiting the destinations of these stars, who are capable of tipping the balance at major clubs without any financial outlay, in the free agent market, which in recent years has become one of the most exciting and sought-after transfer markets.

Casemiro, the former Real Madrid player and current Manchester United player, has announced that he will not be renewing his contract, which expires in June, confirming that his departure is a done deal. As for other stars such as Rüdiger and Konaté, their futures remain unclear, with major clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, closely monitoring their situations in preparation to sign them on free transfers.

Inter Milan, runners-up in the last edition of the Champions League, may see changes in goal. Yann Sommer’s contract expires on 30 June 2026, and it appears he will face multiple offers, whilst no negotiations have taken place regarding a contract extension. Should he decide to stay, he will serve as second-choice goalkeeper, whilst Tottenham’s Vicario is considered the leading candidate to succeed him.

(Read also) Real Madrid seal first summer deal

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    • Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

      A defence line-up featuring some big names

      Zeki Çelik may not be a household name, but the Turkish full-back could be on his way out of Roma, with Juventus keeping a close eye on the situation. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson’s future remains unclear, as the Scottish player has yet to decide his next move, simply stating: “If this is my last year, then so be it.”

      At the heart of defence, Konaté tops the list as one of the standout names, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea all monitoring his future, whilst the Frenchman has yet to respond to the contract renewal offers made by Liverpool, amid fears of a repeat of the Alexander-Arnold situation.

      Alongside Konaté is Antonio Rüdiger, who appears close to renewing his contract with Real Madrid, after the idea was floated months ago and it seems the final decision will be in favour of him staying. This is according to the Spanish newspaper Marca.

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      Midfield player on the verge of leaving

      Casemiro joins the list of departing players after announcing his departure from Manchester United, despite fans’ attempts to dissuade him from the decision. Leon Goretzka is also set to leave Bayern Munich as he turns 30, whilst his future remains undecided, despite rumours linking him with Atlético Madrid.

      As for Bernardo Silva, he has announced his departure from Manchester City, with rumours resurfacing of a potential move to Barcelona, whilst Franck Kessié has yet to decide on his future between the Saudi and Italian leagues.

    • FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-NEWCASTLEAFP

      An attack that oscillates between ambiguity and innovation

      Robert Lewandowski is making headlines following his cryptic comments about his future at Barcelona, fuelling speculation about a potential move, according to the Spanish newspaper *Marca*.

      On the other hand, it appears that Juventus striker Vlahovic is close to renewing his contract for around €7 million, remaining on the list of Europe’s most sought-after free agents at the heart of the summer’s major deals.

      This line-up is not limited to well-known stars alone, but includes names capable of turning the tide for any team. The free agent market is set to sizzle in the coming months, and the big clubs are gearing up for major moves, whether to secure free transfers or to bolster their squads at little or no financial cost.

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