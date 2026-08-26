AFP
'Ciao, maestro' - Frank Rijkaard sends emotional message to back Xavi Hernández as new Netherlands manager
A surprise message from Rijkaard
Xavi Hernandez received another emotional surprise during his presentation as Netherlands manager when former Barcelona boss Frank Rijkaard appeared in a special video message. Rijkaard, who enjoyed incredible success alongside the midfielder at Camp Nou, was quick to express his full backing for his former player's appointment. The Dutch icon emphasized that he never doubted Xavi's potential to transition smoothly into elite management.
- Cordon Press/Diario AS
Praise from the Dutch master
Rijkaard lauded the Spaniard's remarkable footballing brain and world-class status during their time together, having guided him across 224 appearances.
"Hello, Xavi. Fantastic news and a wonderful surprise! You are a great player, one of the best in the world, and I always thought you could also become a great coach. I don't doubt your talent, and I wish you the very best from the bottom of my heart in this new chapter of your career. Good luck. Ciao, maestro."
Restoring the Barcelona philosophy
Visibly moved by the tribute, Xavi reflected on their golden era together, highlighting how Rijkaard successfully revived the club's traditional identity and brought home the 2006 UEFA Champions League and two Spanish league titles.
"Thank you very much. Frank Rijkaard is an incredible person as a coach. He also gave me a lot of confidence. You know, I had an injury during one of his periods at Barcelona, but I have very fond memories of Frank Rijkaard. We won many titles with him in the team. I think he brought our philosophy back to Barcelona. In the years before he came, we lost that philosophy a bit, and he brought that confidence back into the team. So I have very great memories of Frank, especially as a person. As a person, he has a big heart. Thank you very much."
- AFP
Looking ahead to the Oranje era
Beyond his tactical acumen, Xavi reserved special praise for Rijkaard's exceptional personal qualities and warmth behind the scenes. Armed with those enduring lessons in man-management and leadership from mentors like Rijkaard, Xavi now prepares to translate that winning blueprint onto the international stage with the Oranje.
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