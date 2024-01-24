'The Golden Generation was nonsense' - Frank Lampard busts England failure mythology and lifts lid on Paul Scholes competition after 'upsetting the apple cart'Alex BrothertonGettyEnglandFrank LampardPaul ScholesPremier LeagueFrank Lampard has rubbished the idea that England wasted a 'Golden Generation,' and opened up on his perceived rivalry with Paul Scholes.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLampard rubbishes 'Golden Generation'Chelsea legend talks Scholes rivalryNo plans for management return