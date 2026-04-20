Frank Lampard named EFL Championship Manager of the Season after ending Coventry's 25-year wait for Premier League football

Upon receiving the award, he said: "I was emotional the other night because it dawned on me in that moment what we had achieved. A club that I walked into 16 months ago that had gone to the depths and back up, and football is always about people and always about supporters and I'd missed it."

"You have to credit Mark Robins for what he did at the club, the owner Doug King and appreciate the moment, and I'm working with a great group of players. When you walk into a group forget the football talent, that's obviously important but when they look after themselves, they train well, they support each other, they have a laugh, that's the gold. It's an incredible story and I'm pleased to be a part of it."