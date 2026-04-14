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Frank Lampard on three-man shortlist for Bournemouth job after guiding Coventry back to Premier League
Iraola confirms surprise summer exit
Iraola has informed Bournemouth officials that he will leave the club at the end of the current campaign, deciding that his three-year tenure represents a natural “end of the cycle” on the South Coast.
The news comes as a significant blow to the Cherries, who had spent the last 15 months attempting to tie the Spaniard down to a new long-term contract.
Despite being offered a bumper three-year deal to stay at the Vitality Stadium, Iraola has opted to seek a new challenge. The club had hoped that a productive January transfer window and successful compliance with squad cost ratio rules would convince him to stay, but the former Rayo Vallecano boss is now expected to be a top target for several high-profile clubs across Europe.
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Frank Lampard emerges as key contender
With a vacancy soon to open, Lampard has emerged as a serious candidate to take the reins, according to inews. The former England midfielder has enjoyed a phenomenal season in the dugout, where he has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Season award. His work at the CBS Arena has not gone unnoticed by Premier League owners looking for fresh leadership.
Lampard has strong ties to the club, with his uncle Harry Redknapp having previously managed the side and his cousin Jamie Lampard maintaining close relationships with key figures at the Vitality.
His tactical evolution this season has seen Coventry dominate the second tier, making him an attractive option for a Bournemouth side that prides itself on stability and growth.
McKenna and Inigo Perez on shortlist
While Lampard is a major name under consideration, he is not the only person on Bournemouth’s radar. Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna remains a highly sought-after coach despite suffering relegation last season.
McKenna has since steered Ipswich back to the top of the Championship and is reportedly viewed by some close to him as seeing Bournemouth as “the next logical step” in his burgeoning career.
The Cherries are also monitoring Inigo Perez at Rayo Vallecano. As a former assistant to Iraola, Perez is seen as a stylistic match who could provide a seamless transition for the existing squad.
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What next for the departing Iraola?
Iraola’s decision to announce his departure early is viewed as a strategic move to signal his availability to the market. While he does not have a confirmed role lined up, he has already been linked with Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and even a potential return to Athletic Bilbao following Ernesto Valverde’s decision to step down.
There is also speculation that he could be a contender for the Liverpool or Newcastle United jobs should either club decide to make a change this summer. However, sources suggest the 43-year-old is increasingly likely to stay in England if the right project presents itself.