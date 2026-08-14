Frank Lampard expected to avoid ‘very harsh’ call at Coventry - with Chelsea legend ready for another shot at the Premier League

A three-year contract extension has been earned, taking him through to 2029, so will the Sky Blues stick with Lampard even if a difficult 2026-27 campaign is endured - with a relegation battle being predicted by many?

When that question was put to Hendry, the former Coventry defender - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with King Casino - said: “Well, Frank has a bit of experience in coaching and management as well in the Prem. He's been a player in the Prem and he'll have seen how the football's changed.

“He's done a remarkable job with Coventry. He's really put them on the map and pulled them out of obscurity, really. And I think it would be very, very harsh if they didn't stick with Frank.

“But the thing about that is that I don't think Frank would be short of offers from other teams in the Prem as well - teams that are maybe, I'm not going to say the yo-yo teams because if it means him going down and bouncing back, I'm not saying Coventry's going to be a yo-yo team, but if they can become a Brighton or a Brentford or a Bournemouth that aren't yo-yo teams, that's as much as Coventry could ask for.”



