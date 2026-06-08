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Tom Hindle

France player ratings vs. Northern Ireland: Michael Olise bags a hat-trick in Bleus performance as Didier Deschamps' men complete World Cup prep in style

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Michael Olise scored three and France overcame a brief scare from Northern Ireland to wrap up their pre-World Cup friendlies with a comfortable 3-1 win. The Bayern Munich star was effective throughout and good value for his hat-trick as Les Bleus saw off the visitors without really getting out of second gear. It's hard to imagine a better result before France move to the U.S.

It was never really that complicated for France. To Northern Ireland's credit, they made it tricky for 40 minutes. Les Bleus went close to full strength here, with the Mbappe-Doue-Dembele-Olise quartet deployed. And for nearly the entire first half, they were left frustrated. Northern Ireland had their moments, too, and could have scored after a clever bit of play in the 40th minute.

And then the hosts turned it on. Olise bagged his first on the stroke of half-time. A deflection fell to his feet, and Olise dealt with the rest, smashing home from five yards out. He added a second just after the break, latching onto a loose ball and sending it flying past a helpless keeper.

But Northern Ireland pulled one back. Their goal was a scrappy thing. Shea Charles wriggled past Dayot Upamecano and pulled back for Patrick Kelly, who tapped home from two yards out. But France's quality shone in the end. Olise bagged a lovely third to put the game beyond doubt, and the visitors never really had another good look. This was mightily convincing, and even if France conceded, Deschamps will be happy.

GOAL rates France's players from Decathlon Arena...

  • Dayot UpamecanoGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan (6/10):

    Could do nothing about the goal, but otherwise solid.

    Theo Hernandez (5/10):

    Created two chances, but looked a bit shaky defensively.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    A tidy 45 minutes in his return. Still having his minutes managed after a long season for Arsenal.

    Dayot Upamecano (7/10):

    Managed all 90 minutes, tallied the most touches. A bit unlucky on the opposition's goal. A showing that should lock in a starting job.

    Jules Kounde (6/10):

    A decent hour. Rock solid defensively, but didn't move the ball well enough.

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  • Aurelien Tchouameni Getty

    Midfield

    Adrien Rabiot (6/10):

    Unspectacular and workmanlike in central areas - which is kind of what he does.

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (8/10):

    An impressive all-round midfield appearance. Led his team in both defensive contributions and chances created. Much better for country than club.

    Michael Olise (9/10):

    Roamed everywhere in an attacking midfield role. Bagged three. Such a dangerous footballer. Might be more decisive than Mbappe.

  • Kylian MbappeGetty

    Attack

    Ousmane Dembele (6/10):

    Struggled a bit, and spent more time putting in vital legwork than creating. Mbappe rather takes his shine away.

    Kylian Mbappe (7/10):

    Had a few looks at goal, dribbled his man a lot, and got into all of the right positions. Everything except a goal.

    Desire Doue (6/10):

    Created three chances, but never really had the beating of an opposing defender.

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  • Didier DeschampsGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Malo Gusto (7/10):

    Tallied an assist in a much more complete showing than last week.

    Max Lacroix (6/10):

    A tidy 45 minutes - and not much else.

    Lucas Digne (6/10):

    An important shift at full back.

    Rayan Cherki (6/10):

    Had some nice moments, but his fit with Olise can be questioned.

    Kouadio Kone (5/10):

    A decent showing in midfield. Completed all of his passes.

    Maghnes Akliouche (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    N'Golo Kante (5/10):

    No time to make an impact.

    Didier Deschamps (7/10):

    Outside of the goal conceded, the longtime France manager doesn't really have much to complain about. His team looks primed to make noise at this summer's tournament.

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