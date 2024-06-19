France's plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed after broken nose as superstar teases imminent return - but William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano & Theo Hernandez miss training at Euro 2024
Kylian Mbappe could feature for France against the Netherlands despite a broken nose, as the Real Madrid superstar teased his imminent return.
- Mbappe suffered a broken nose against Austria
- Could still play against the Netherlands
- However, France have a few other injury concerns