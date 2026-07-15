'France faced the best team in the world' - Luis de la Fuente admits Spain 'feeling unbeatable' after dominant World Cup semi-final victory

The win over Les Bleus does more than just secure a spot in the final; it cements this Spanish side's place in the history books. By avoiding defeat once again, Spain have extended their unbeaten run to 37 matches, equalling the all-time European record for men's international football previously set by Italy between 2018 and 2021.

It is a remarkable turnaround considering La Roja began their campaign in underwhelming fashion with a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. However, clinical victories over Portugal, Belgium, and now France have proven that De la Fuente’s men are peaking at exactly the right moment. The coach noted: "We knew we had to improve little by little. We would have loved to win the first game but it's a process. It was planned for us to reach the key moments in the best shape possible. We are in great shape and in terms of our football level we have reached our peak."