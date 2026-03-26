Four more Premier League referee errors identified as Chelsea & Arsenal matches impacted

Another error identified in the recent round of matches involved Leeds United’s Gabriel Gudmundsson, who was incorrectly shown a second yellow card during a clash with Crystal Palace. Under current Premier League rules, VAR is unable to intervene in second-yellow-card scenarios, leaving Leeds without recourse during the match. However, this is a protocol set to change from next season to ensure such game-changing errors can be rectified.

A missed penalty call was also flagged from the Brentford versus Wolverhampton Wanderers match, where Kevin Schade was held by Wolves’ Andre. As the independent five-person panel continues to assess every incident from each round of matches, the pressure remains on PGMOL to translate improved review times into better accuracy, as on-field reliability has remained stagnant at roughly 86% since the start of the previous campaign.