Former scout backs Everton to sign 'interesting' Premier League midfielder

Former Everton senior scout King believes Tavernier is entering his peak years and possesses the positional versatility the Merseyside club desperately need.

Speaking to Football Insider, King offered his assessment of the player's qualities: "He's a gainer in the 25, 26, 27 age, isn't he? So, you know, you're looking at him, again, good age. He's done well.

"He can play midfield, he can play wide. You know, he could be an interesting player to bring in with Johnson. He could certainly lift the midfield, couldn't he?

"He's done well at Bournemouth. You know, when you look at Bournemouth's recruitment, it's been very good, hasn't it? I mean, Christ, they've made a lot of money on sale of players. Bringing them in cheapish and selling them for big money."