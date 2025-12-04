Getty Images
Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop reveals prostate cancer diagnosis
Hislop announces his prostate cancer diagnosis
Former Premier League favourite Hislop shocked the football world by announcing he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, outlining an 18-month timeline of tests, surgery, recurrence and ongoing treatment. The 56-year-old revealed the cancer was initially detected after an elevated PSA reading during routine screening, before spreading months later despite a radical prostatectomy. Hislop, now a respected pundit, disclosed that he has just completed seven-and-a-half weeks of radiation therapy and is continuing treatment.
The diagnosis marks a difficult chapter for the ex-goalkeeper, who is widely remembered for starring in Newcastle’s title-challenging sides under Kevin Keegan and for making over 100 appearances for West Ham. Hislop’s video update has sparked an outpouring of support from fans, teammates and viewers who have followed his post-playing career in broadcasting. His message stressed both the importance of early detection and the reality that prostate cancer can develop even without a family history.
Hislop’s announcement has renewed attention on the risks of prostate cancer for men over 50 and particularly for Black men, who statistically face higher mortality rates. His call for regular PSA testing challenges the inconsistent medical guidelines found across different countries. The news has also prompted wider conversations about awareness within football communities, where former players have increasingly used their platforms to highlight major health issues.
Hislop urges men to get tested early for prostate cancer
In a video released on his social media, Hislop said: “I have a story to tell. Roughly 18 months ago, I went for my annual physical and insisted on a PSA test, as I always do. This time around though my PSA was elevated.
“An MRI and biopsy quickly determined that I had a fairly aggressive prostate cancer. A year ago, almost to the day, December 6 to be exact, I had a radical prostatectomy. And I thought that was it.
“But then, six months later, my PSA was again on the rise and another scan showed that my prostate cancer had spread to my pelvic bone. I started on medication pretty soon after, and just this morning completed seven-and-a-half weeks of radiation therapy. The journey continues.”
“Doctors recommend that all men over the age of 50 get their PSA checked regularly. If you're of African descent, that age drops to 40. If you're somewhere like the UK or somewhere else where PSA tests aren't encouraged, you have got to insist.
“Having a history of cancer in the family doesn't matter. I had genetic testing done and it showed no traits in my family, yet this year would show that, without going into too much detail, even that didn't exclude everybody in my immediate family. The highest rate of prostate cancer mortality is in Caribbean men, so allow me to speak to my community, my people. Please, go get tested. Know your PSA, track – its history.
“Prostate cancer is survivable if caught early enough. There are treatments for it. Testing saves lives. It saved mine.”
Prostate cancer awareness: A growing necessity
Hislop’s message resonates strongly because prostate cancer is one of the most common yet most quietly developing cancers in the world, often showing no symptoms in its early stages. Many men only seek medical attention once the cancer becomes advanced, making Hislop’s insistence on annual testing a crucial reminder about preventative health. The 99% survival rate for early-stage prostate cancer highlights why screening remains the single most impactful step men can take.
The former Trinidad and Tobago international has long been admired not only for his playing career but for his off-field contributions as an activist and broadcaster. His leadership within the Show Racism The Red Card campaign and his standing within ESPN FC make his message highly influential across global audiences. By speaking directly to Black and Caribbean men, Hislop underscores a demographic reality: these groups face some of the highest prostate cancer mortality rates in the world, making early detection uniquely urgent.
Hislop contines to undergo treatement after radiation therapy
Hislop’s treatment continues following the completion of his radiation therapy, and he has vowed to keep supporters updated as he navigates the next phase of his recovery. His central aim is to use his platform to amplify awareness around PSA testing and encourage men worldwide to prioritise early screening. For now, the football community will rally around him as he continues both his medical journey and his mission to save lives through education and advocacy.
