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'He was close to joining Osasuna' - Former Manchester United wonderkid Willy Kambwala makes shock Serie A move
Securing a fresh start in Italy
According to Diario AS, Villarreal centre-back Willy Kambwala is set to complete a season-long loan move to Serie A side Como. The French-Congolese defender leaves the Spanish club in search of regular playing time after slipping down the pecking order under manager Iñigo Pérez, who viewed him as his fifth-choice central defender. Kambwala was initially close to finalising a transfer to Osasuna in Pamplona, but a late intervention from the Italian outfit convinced the youngster to change his mind and make the switch to Serie A.
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Terms of the Como agreement
The financial structure of the deal sees Como assume the defender's full salary alongside covering the amortization of his transfer fee, estimated at around one million euros. Furthermore, the Italian club retains a non-mandatory purchase option set at €10 million if they wish to secure his services permanently in the future. Kambwala originally arrived at Villarreal from Manchester United for a fixed €5 million fee plus add-ons as a long-term prospect, though his momentum was severely hampered last term.
Overcoming injury setbacks in Spain
Kambwala's progress in Castellón was disrupted after he missed the majority of the 2025–26 campaign due to a severe left hamstring tear that limited him to just two appearances all season. Before his move to Spain, the former Manchester United youngster had already experienced major fitness hurdles, including an eleven-month injury layoff shortly after joining the Red Devils from Sochaux in October 2020. Despite those setbacks, the former youth international—who famously made his senior Premier League debut under Erik ten Hag against West Ham United—remains a highly rated prospect.
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Looking ahead to Serie A action
With his medicals and contractual formalities now underway, Kambwala turns his attention toward reviving his promising career in Italian football. The physical centre-back will aim to impress in Serie A and earn vital minutes under his new coaching staff. Como will hope the young defender can put his injury troubles firmly behind him and provide a reliable defensive boost for the remainder of the campaign.
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