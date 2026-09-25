Former Manchester United star Jadon Sancho offered to Krasnodar but Russian club turn down chance to sign winger amid uncertain future

The 26-year-old winger remains without a club following his departure from Manchester United at the end of last season, a move that brought a definitive end to his frustrating tenure at Old Trafford. Reports from Russia suggest that Sancho was recently offered to Krasnodar as he searches for a way back into competitive football, but the Russian outfit opted against pursuing a deal for the free agent.

According to Foot Mercato, Sancho was offered to the Russian champions, but the club declined to sign him. These discussions were said to be preliminary and never reached a stage where salary or contract length were seriously debated. It is a sobering development for a player who was once one of the most sought-after talents in world football, now finding doors closed even in leagues outside of Europe's traditional big five.