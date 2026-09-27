Former Manchester City chairman warns 'something must affect their league status' after rule breaches

The former chairman stressed that the punishment must directly affect their top flight status, suggesting an 80-point deduction or outright expulsion. "Unfortunately -I say all of these things with great sorrow, I really do, as a fan- I think there has to be something that will affect their league status," Bernstein explained.

"And if it was to be a points deduction, it depends on timing. Because if it was today, with the season just a few games in, and the points deduction had to be something that was terminal as far as their Premier League status was concerned, I worked out you'd have to have something like 80 points deducted, which would mean the club could not recover this season and would go down."



