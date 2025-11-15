Getty Images Sport
Kylian Mbappe's team-mates getting fed up? Real Madrid star's 'special treatment' may annoy France players as ex-player casts doubt on injury claim
Mbappe achieves milestone after firing France to World Cup
Mbappe was on song as France secured their place at the 2026 World Cup with victory over Ukraine. The 26-year-old scored twice - including a Panenka penalty - while Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise and Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike also got on the scoresheet for Didier Deschamps’ men.
With his heroics at Parc des Princes, Mbappe took his career goal tally to 400, becoming the youngest player to clinch the milestone.
However, the former Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain striker later played down the magnitude of his achievement, saying after the game: “Four hundred goals? It is great, but people are not impressed with it. When you have one guy with 950 [Ronaldo] and one with 900 [Messi], I need 400 more if I want to be in the conversation that will shock people.”
Real Madrid forward left Les Blues squad with ankle complaint
Ahead of France’s final World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, Mbappe left the squad as a precaution after sustaining an ankle complaint against Ukraine.
A statement from The French Football Federation (FFF) said: “French internationals Manu Kone, Eduardo Camavinga, and Kylian Mbappe have been released back to their clubs.
“The French national team delegation is flying to Baku where they will face Azerbaijan on Sunday at 9:00 PM local time (6:00 PM French time).
"Camavinga, Kone, and Mbappe will not be making the trip.
“Kone received a yellow card against Ukraine and is suspended. Cama was suffering from a muscle strain in his left hamstring.
“Mbappe is still experiencing inflammation in his right ankle, which requires further examination. He will undergo these tests today in Madrid.”
Ex-PSG winger Rothen warns Mbappe of possible 'problems'
However, Mbappe has since been accused of receiving preferential treatment by ex-Monaco and PSG winger Rothen, who has warned the France captain that his actions will only be accepted in the dressing room so long as Deschamps’ side keep winning.
In quotes carried by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Rothen - who won 13 caps for France - said: "We were all asking ourselves the same question in the 80th minute, when we were up 4-0, who was going to fake an injury to avoid going to Baku?
"Mbappe is the captain of the French national team, he receives special treatment, fine. But he has team-mates. Do you really think that all those who go to Baku, those who play as much or more than Mbappe throughout the year, aren't tired and don't want to play this meaningless match? No. But they go because they have to go.
“While you're winning, nobody says anything. But when things start to go wrong, decisions like this take their toll. Making decisions like this can create problems in the locker room, and I remain convinced that there are players fed up with this preferential treatment.”
Real sweating on Mbappe's fitness ahead of La Liga return
France will be looking to round off their World Cup qualifying campaign with another win when they travel to Azerbaijan. Deschamps’ men have been in fine form in qualifying, winning four of their five matches and scoring 13 goals in the process.
Meanwhile, Spanish giants Real will be sweating on Mbappe’s fitness ahead of the return of La Liga next weekend. Xabi Alonso’s side are next in action when they head to Elche on Sunday, 23 November, as they look to remain top of the table. Los Blancos are currently three points ahead of fierce rivals Barcelona in the standings, having won 10 of their 12 games this season.
Mbappe has been in remarkable form for Real in 2025-26, scoring 13 goals in the league. He has also netted five times in four Champions League games this term, with only Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen (6) having scored more.
