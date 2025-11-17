Former Chelsea star Oscar discharged from hospital after discovering heart issue

The former Chelsea midfielder was diagnosed with vasovagal syncope. According to the NHS, vasovagal syncope is common, can affect anyone, and is often a temporary problem affecting the body's autonomic nervous system. It is a common cause of fainting that occurs due to a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure, leading to reduced blood flow to the brain.

Certain triggers affect the nerve messages, and as a result of this issue, you can feel weak, sick, sweaty, and light-headed - and that can lead to losing consciousness. If you have this problem, people are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, not to stand still for long periods, and to avoid overly warm environments. If you get warning symptoms, sufferers should lie down and squeezing firmly on a ball may be helpful.

Following his admission to the hospital, Sao Paulo released a statement which read: "Midfielder Oscar remains hospitalised at Einstein Hospital Israelita, where he was admitted on Tuesday afternoon after presenting an intercurrence with cardiological changes during exams carried out at SuperCT. An extensive investigation carried out at the hospital confirmed the diagnosis of vasovagal syncope. Oscar remains clinically well and stable, hospitalised in a cardiology unit, and this Friday will undergo an electrophysiological study."