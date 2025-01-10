Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

'Definitely in the conversation' - Ex-Chelsea and Liverpool star reveals which player is 'neck-and-neck' with Mohamed Salah as the 'best' player in the Premier League

M. SalahLiverpoolPremier LeagueChelseaC. Palmer

Former Chelsea and Liverpool star Glen Johnson has claimed that Cole Palmer is level with Mohamed Salah as the best player in the Premier League.

  • Johnson says Salah and Palmer are level
  • Believes latter has helped struggling Chelsea
  • Egyptian could leave Liverpool this summer
