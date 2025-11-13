'I've forgiven Jose Mourinho' - Ex-Real Madrid winger opens up on issue with Portuguese coach after famous Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona jibe

The former Madrid winger has reflected on his difficult relationship with coach Mourinho during their time together at Santiago Bernabeu, more than 14 years after their infamous fallout. Speaking on El Cafelito, the current Real Murcia midfielder revisited the controversy that erupted when Mourinho publicly downplayed his importance to the squad with a brutal remark comparing him unfavourably to Zidane and Maradona.

“It seems like people are talking about Zidane or Maradona,” Mourinho said at the time when asked why Leon had not been selected for a Champions League clash against Auxerre. “A couple of days ago he was playing at Getafe.” The comment instantly made headlines, turning Leon into the symbol of Mourinho’s tough-love approach and sparking widespread debate among Madrid fans.

Leon, who joined Madrid in 2010 for €10 million after an impressive spell at Getafe, saw his opportunities quickly fade. He would go on to make just 14 appearances under Mourinho before being loaned out and eventually returning to Getafe. Yet despite the disappointment, Leon insists he has no bitterness toward his former coach.