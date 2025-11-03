Getty/GOAL
Footballer among victims of horror knife attack on London-bound train hospitalised after being 'slashed across bicep'
Devastating stabbing leaves 11 people hospitalised
The attack took place on Saturday evening on a train travelling from Doncaster to London, leaving 11 people requiring hospital treatment. Authorities have charged 32-year-old Anthony Williams with 10 counts of attempted murder following the incident. An LNER staff member remains in a critical but stable condition, while four others continue to receive hospital treatment, as reported by the BBC.
In an official statement, Scunthorpe United said: "Scunthorpe United can confirm registered player Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening. We can confirm that Jonathan sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack but currently remains in hospital. Due to the ongoing investigations taking place, we are currently unable to update further. Everyone at the club, from the board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims onboard the train."
- Getty Images News
Passenger describes devastating scenes
Another victim has been named as 61-year-old Nottingham Forest supporter Stephen Crean, who reportedly tried to intervene during the attack. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he said: "He was on a mission. He knew what he wanted to do and he was going to do it. All of a sudden this knife comes out and I went straight for him. I tried to punch him. I was trying to hold his arm, but he caught me on the top of the head." Crean added that after being stabbed six times, he managed to find safety in a train bathroom until armed police arrived. "My motive was to protect people. I was scared, but then it went away, you just do whatever, you just go with it."
Scunthorpe manager offers update
Scunthorpe manager Andy Butler offered a further update on BBC Radio Humberside. He said: "He's had an operation on part of his body now. The club obviously stand by him. All the players want to wish him all the very best in his recovery. He hasn't been able to access his phone yet, I think the police took all devices away from people, so we haven't had any contact with him yet, we know this through his family. We just want to wish him all the best. It's an awful thing to happen. It hits close to home, it really does."
Forest owner Marinakis offers support
A number of Nottingham Forest fans were caught up in the incident, as the London-based contingent travelled home from their clash with Manchester United on Saturday. Owner Evangelos Marinakis released a statement of his own to offer some words of support to the fanbase, crediting their bravery during the shocking scenes.
A club statement said: "The Club is aware that many individuals demonstrated extraordinary bravery which undoubtedly helped prevent even greater harm. The entire Nottingham Forest family stands firmly behind them as they recover from the events of yesterday."
Marinakis added: "Everyone at Nottingham Forest is shocked and deeply saddened by what happened. The courage and selflessness shown by our supporters on that train represents the very best of humanity and the very best of our club's community. We will make sure any supporter caught up in this incident receives whatever financial support they require to enable them to access the best possible medical care as they recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."
Gjoshe on road to recovery
Gjoshe will need some time to recover after being slashed across the bicep with what was described as a large kitchen knife. The 22-year-old Scunthorpe defender only recently registered for the club, and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the National League side. He was last named on the bench for the 4-0 win over Truro City in September, but has not been included in the squad since. The Englishman has received a barrage of support from fans on social media after being named in the attack, and will take comfort in all of the well-wishes. It is unknown when he will make his return to competitive football, but Scunthorpe will be hoping to have him back available as soon as possible.
