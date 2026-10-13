Asked about title-stripping having formed part of United’s squad in 2011-12 that were pipped to the post by City and Sergio Aguero’s iconic last-gasp goal on the final day of the season, Owen - who was speaking as ambassador of Casino.org, where UK players can find reliable online casino information - told GOAL: “It depends on what they get found guilty of, if they get found guilty, of course.

“They have been found guilty so far, but obviously there's an appeal. It's very hard to say because there's six, seven, eight different scenarios that you could talk about. You could talk about stripping titles, you could talk about fines, you could talk about transfer bans, you could talk about relegation, about points deduction. There's so many different ways that you could punish them.

“If they've broken the rules to the extent that we're hearing, then of course there's going to be a big, big punishment. You can't break the rules and get away with it. You can't break the rules like they reportedly have and just get a slap on the wrist. It's going to be significant.

“I think I'd be entitled to an extra league medal if that was the case, but it wouldn't feel like it. To me, football is about memories and not 10, 15, 20 years later getting handed something. It's about that moment and then you get a medal, but that medal only takes you back to that moment and how you felt.

“That's how I feel about it. Everyone's different. I'm not one of those people wishing anything bad on others to gain myself. In my mind, I won what I won and I'm not bothered about anything now.

“It's a sad situation, but it's one that I think is going to still drag for a fair while. Everybody's getting all giddy and excited and all down and depressed or whatever, but this is going to take a long, long time, I think. So it's going to drag in my opinion. So obviously we're just going to have to wait and see.”