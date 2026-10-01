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'A cancer on football' - Football Leaks whistleblower Rui Pinto launches sensational attack on FIFA president Gianni Infantino over Man City and PSG FFP allegations
Pinto reignites FFP manipulation claims
Manchester City have been found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-year period, a verdict stemming directly from data Pinto shared with the public in 2018. While the club's guilt has been determined, the case remains ongoing as sanctions have not yet been decided, and the Etihad outfit have until October 2 to lodge an appeal against the ruling.
Now, the 37-year-old Portuguese hacker has taken to social media platform X to double down on his previous allegations. He claims that Infantino, during his tenure as UEFA general secretary, actively shielded both City and Paris Saint-Germain from severe European punishments.
Reports originally published by Der Spiegel suggested the two state-backed clubs artificially inflated sponsorship deals to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. When faced with potential Champions League bans in 2014, Infantino allegedly bypassed proper channels to broker lenient settlement agreements on their behalf.
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'A cancer on football'
Pinto did not hold back in his assessment of the current FIFA chief, directing a scathing personal attack at the 56-year-old.
"Back in 2014, there was a man who was already aware of the irregularities involving Manchester City," Pinto wrote on Wednesday. "The infamous Gianni Infantino, then UEFA general secretary, abused his authority, shared confidential documents and, in short, outmanoeuvred the investigatory chamber, doing everything in his power to ensure that both Manchester City and PSG would merely receive a fine, avoiding a deeper investigation that could have led to a Champions League ban.
"All of these details were also revealed through Football Leaks. Given his actions as UEFA general secretary and, more recently, as FIFA president, I can only say, in my humble opinion, that Gianni Infantino has become a cancer on football and should have no place in the future of the game."
Mounting pressure and strict denials
When these claims first surfaced, UEFA defended Infantino's actions, stating it was within his remit to provide "assistance to help find solutions" for the investigating bodies. Infantino similarly dismissed the criticism, arguing his role involved "having discussions, having conversations, exchanging documents" and defending his conduct as thoroughly professional.
PSG also firmly rejected the accusations at the time. The French giants maintained they had "always acted in full compliance with the laws and regulations" and pointed out they are one of the most heavily audited clubs in football history.
Despite the firm denials, Infantino faces growing scrutiny from multiple angles. The Swiss Football Association (SFV) recently withdrew its backing, citing concerns over "leadership, governance, transparency and decision-making processes" following a comprehensive reassessment of recent controversies.
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Looming deadlines for City and FIFA
For Manchester City, the immediate focus is the October 2 deadline to appeal the Premier League's guilty verdict. With their punishment yet to be finalised, the club's long-term domestic dominance could hinge entirely on the impending sanctions and the outcome of the appeals process.
Meanwhile, Infantino is preparing to stand for a fourth term as FIFA president in March 2027. With European officials unhappy with his management style and past initiatives, any potential challengers have until November 18 to step forward and launch an official campaign to unseat him.
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