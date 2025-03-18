Ratcliffe-Man-Utd-stadiumGetty/GOAL/Man Utd
Gill Clark

'Football first!' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe defended after setting 'big, big challenge' to stadium architects over Man Utd's plans to knock down Old Trafford and build 100,000-seater ground

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been defended over his plans to knock down Old Trafford and build a new 100,000 seater stadium.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd planning to build new stadium
  • Project will take five years and cost £2bn
  • Stadium architects offer insight into plans
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match